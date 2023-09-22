The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will wrap up their season-opening four-game homestand when they host the UAB Blazers on Saturday night. Georgia (3-0) blew out UT Martin and Ball State in its first two games before beating South Carolina last week. The Bulldogs trailed 14-3 at halftime before outscoring the Gamecocks 21-0 in the second half. UAB (1-2) is coming off back-to-back losses against Georgia Southern and Louisiana.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs are favored by 42.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. UAB odds, while the over/under is 54.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before making any UAB vs. Georgia picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. UAB and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for UAB vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. UAB spread: Georgia -42.5

Georgia vs. UAB over/under: 54.5 points

Georgia vs. UAB live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Georgia can cover



Georgia overcame a 14-3 halftime deficit against South Carolina last week, outscoring the Gamecocks 21-0 in the second half. Running back Daijun Edwards had 20 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Carson Beck completed 27 of 35 passes for 269 yards, connecting with nine different receivers in his first Southeastern Conference start.

The Bulldogs entered the red zone six times against South Carolina but only scored three touchdowns, giving them room for improvement on Saturday. They have already blown out two inferior opponents this season, and UAB is coming off back-to-back double-digit losses. Georgia has the longest home winning streak in college football, and UAB has only covered once in its last six games.

Why UAB can cover

Georgia might be the best team in college football, but it has not been a profitable team in the betting market. The Bulldogs have only covered once in their last seven Saturday games, failing to cover in their first three games this season. They were 26.5-point favorites in their 24-14 win over South Carolina, allowing the Gamecocks to rack up 17 first downs.

UAB junior quarterback Jacob Zeno has already racked up 956 passing yards and six touchdowns, throwing for at least 280 yards in every game. Sophomore running back Isaiah Jacobs has 127 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Georgia is dealing with multiple key injuries and has not been a trustworthy team to back this season. See which team to pick here.

