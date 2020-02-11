Houston dismisses former Alabama five-star recruit Eyabi Anoma for team rules violation

Houston announced on Tuesday that defensive lineman Eyabi Anoma has been dismissed from its football program for a violation of team rules, adding a new chapter to the disappointing saga of a top prospect from the 2018 recruiting class. Anoma joined the Cougars in August after he was dismissed from Alabama. He sat out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules but was poised to be a key cog for Houston's defense as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.

The Baltimore native was the country's No. 4 overall prospect in 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He appeared in 13 games for the Crimson Tide as a freshman, registering nine tackles and earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors. Anoma entered the transfer portal in February on the heels of that promising season but removed his name from the portal the following day.

A few months later, however, Anoma was suspended and later dismissed from the Crimson Tide. He hit the transfer market and ended up at Houston as a big get for coach Dana Holgorsen, who was entering his first season with the Cougars.

Anoma's presence would have provided a big boost for a Houston defense that allowed 34 points per game last season. That mark was second-worst in the American Athletic Conference as the Cougars struggled to a 4-8 record following six straight winning seasons.

Houston already received one bit of bad news this offseason when quarterback D'Eriq King opted to transfer to Miami for his final season of eligibility. Now, it has lost one of its top athletes from the defensive side, too.