The Memphis Tigers host the Houston Cougars in an AAC battle on Friday. Houston, led by Dana Holgorsen, is seeking a bounce-back win following a 27-24 home loss to Tulane. The Cougars are 2-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Memphis, led by Ryan Silverfield, is 4-1 overall and 2-0 against AAC foes following a 24-3 victory over Temple last week.

Houston vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -2.5

Houston vs. Memphis over/under: 57.5 points

Houston vs. Memphis money line: Memphis -155, Houston +135

HOU: The Cougars are 1-4 against the spread in 2022

MEM: The Tigers are 2-3 against the spread this season

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars have real strengths on defense. Houston has the third-most sacks (14) in the AAC this season, with opponents completing only 61.7% of passes this season. Senior defensive lineman Derek Parish is No. 2 in the conference with five sacks, and Memphis has given up 15 sacks in 2022. The Tigers are also converting only 36.6% of third down chances, a below-average figure, and Houston can also capitalize on some of the Tigers' weaknesses on defense. Memphis is near the bottom of the AAC in total defense, passing defense, yards per pass attempt allowed, and sacks created.

On the offensive side, Houston is also capable of big things, averaging 30.6 points per game with three times as many touchdown passes as interceptions. The Cougars are elite on third down, moving the chains on 50% of chances, and Houston will put pressure on Memphis with Nathaniel Dell on the outside. Dell is in the top five of the AAC in receptions (33) and receiving yards (453) this season, and he has five touchdown catches in 2022 after a 1,300-yard campaign in 2021.

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis is well-suited to put up an impressive offensive performance on Friday. The Tigers are highly efficient this season, averaging 34.4 points per game and 402.4 total yards per contest. Led by sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan, the Tigers have nine touchdown passes and one interception in 2022, and Henigan is also a dual-threat with 149 rushing yards, even when accounting for sacks. Henigan threw for more than 3,300 yards and 25 touchdowns with only eight interceptions last season, and Houston's passing defense is porous.

The Cougars are second-worst in the AAC in passing yards allowed (273.6 per game) and no ACC team has allowed more touchdown passes (12) than Houston. The Cougars are also giving up 34.0 points per game with the second-worst mark in the AAC in total yards allowed at 408.4 per game. With Memphis also putting together a potent defensive performance with eight interceptions and 3.2 yards per carry allowed this season, the Tigers project well at home.

