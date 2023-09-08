The Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones will meet in the 2023 Cy-Hawk rivalry game on Saturday afternoon. Iowa State has not beat Iowa at home in 12 years, with its last win coming in a triple-overtime thriller in 2011. The Cyclones had lost six consecutive games in the series before notching a 10-7 win in Iowa City last year. Iowa picked up a 24-14 win over Utah State last week, while Iowa State beat Northern Iowa in a 30-9 final.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Iowa is favored by 4 points in the latest Iowa State vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under is set at 36.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Iowa State vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. The proprietary computer model is off to a fast 4-2 start on all top-rated college football picks this season. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Iowa-Iowa State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Iowa State vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -4

Iowa State vs. Iowa over/under: 36.5 points

Iowa State vs. Iowa money line: Iowa State: +154, Iowa: -185

Iowa State vs. Iowa picks: See picks here

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State snapped a six-game losing streak in the series with a 10-7 win last year, giving the Cyclones momentum as they look for a rare home win over Iowa. They cruised to a 30-9 win over Northern Iowa in Week 1, easily covering the 7-point spread. Freshman quarterback Rocco Becht completed 10 of 13 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive back Jeremiah Cooper had a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Cyclones rushed for 134 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. They have won four of their last five September games, and Iowa is going on the road for the first time this season.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa struggled offensively last season, but it addressed that issue by adding quarterback Cade McNamara from Michigan in the offseason. He threw for two touchdowns in his debut last week, leading the Hawkeyes to a 24-14 win over Utah State. McNamara made an immediate impact when he threw a 36-yard touchdown to Seth Anderson on the team's second play from scrimmage.

It was the first passing touchdown on the opening series of a season in 25 years under head coach Kirk Ferentz. He is seeking his 200th career win on Saturday, collecting 187 of those victories at Iowa since 1999. The Hawkeyes have covered the spread in five of their last six road games and are 11-1 in their last 12 September games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Iowa State vs. Iowa picks

The model has simulated Iowa vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa State vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa vs. Iowa State spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.