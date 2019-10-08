James Franklin strongly defends Penn State DB who received letter critical of his appearance
Franklin referred to Jonathan Sutherland as 'one of the most respected players in our program'
Penn State coach James Franklin defended safety Jonathan Sutherland on Tuesday during his weekly press conference after his star defensive back received a largely racist letter from an alumnus. Franklin called his junior captain "one of the most respected players in our program," and gave an impassioned statement about football as a unifier, rather than a divider.
Sutherland was the recipient of a letter signed by 1966 alum Dave Petersen, which criticized his appearance – specifically what Petersen described as his "awful hair" in reference to Sutherland's dreadlocks and he also made a comment about "disgusting tattoos."
"The football that I know and love brings people together and embraces differences – black, white, brown, Catholic, Jewish or Muslim, rich or poor, rural or urban, Republican or Democrat. Long hair, short hair, no hair, they're all in that locker room together," Franklin said. "Teams all over this country are the purest form of humanity that we have. We don't judge, we embrace differences. We live. We learn. We grow. We support and we defend each other. We're a family."
Franklin went on to specifically defend Sutherland, calling attention to the respect his program has for him and highlighting the reasons.
"He's the ultimate example of what our program is all about," Franklin explained. "He's a captain, he's a Dean List honor student. He's articulate. He's confident. He's intelligent. He's thoughtful. He's caring, and he's committed. He's got two of the most supportive parents, and I would be so blessed if my daughters would marry someone like him with his character and integrity one day."
Sutherland, who has 15 tackles this season (including seven solo), released his own response to the statement on Twitter on Tuesday.
"Although the message was indeed rude, ignorant, and judging, I've taken no personal offense to it because personally, I must respect (him) as a person before I respect your opinion," he wrote. "At the end of the day, without an apology needed, I forgive this individual because I'm nowhere close to being perfect and I expect God to forgive me for all the wrong I've done in my life."
In an interview with the Tribune-Democrat posted Tuesday, Petersen, a former Penn State season ticket holder, said making a racial or cultural statement "was not the intent at all. I would just like to see the coaches get the guys cleaned up and not looking like Florida State and Miami guys."
Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton first posted the letter, asking his followers on social media to "explain to me how this isn't racist." Safety LaMont Wade later joined the conversation, asking if "these were the kind of traditions we want to keep around" in a tweet. Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley also called out the letter, tweeting "SMH."
The letter comes ahead of No. 10 Penn State's Big Ten road game against No. 17 Iowa in Week 7. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 after defeating Purdue in Week 6.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Inside SMU's shocking start to 2019
The undefeated Mustangs are one of only two bowl-eligible teams nationally through the first...
-
The Bottom 25: Welcome to Northwestern
Anybody can rank the 25 best teams, only The Bottom 25 ranks the 25 worst
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 7
This week's best bets include Miami-Virginia, Nebraska-Minnesota and more
-
Week 7: CFB odds, top picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 7 college football game 10,000 times
-
Power Rankings: Gators help SEC dominate
It will cannibalize itself soon, but the SEC is proving to be the class of college football...
-
Appalachian St. vs. Louisiana odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Appalachian State vs. Louisiana...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game