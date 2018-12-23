Louisiana Tech's Jaylon Ferguson sets NCAA career sack record

Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson set an NCAA record for most career sacks during his team's win over Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl Saturday night.

Ferguson entered the game with 42.5 sacks for his career, 1.5 sacks shy of former Arizona State star Terrelle Suggs, who finished his career with 44. Ferguson finished the night with 2.5 sacks to move to 45, and just ahead of Suggs.

Ferguson could have had 3.5 sacks in the game. His second sack of the game came during the second quarter of the game, but it was waived off due to a facemask penalty on Ferguson as he tried to bring the quarterback down. Fortunately, it wouldn't matter in the long run, as Ferguson would pick up a half-sack in the third quarter to tie the record, and then another sack on Hawaii's next possession to set the new standard.

Of course, while Ferguson now holds the official NCAA record, it's important to note that the NCAA did not begin officially tracking sacks as a statistic until the 2000 season. The unofficial NCAA sack record is held by Alabama's Derrick Thomas and Arizona's Tedy Bruschi. Both players were credited with 52 sacks by their schools during their playing careers.