LSU vs. Texas A&M fight: Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher reveals matter has been addressed internally

There were fireworks on the field Saturday night in Texas A&M's 74-72 win over LSU in seven overtimes, and there were fireworks after the game as well. A fight broke out on the field between LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and a credentialed member of the Texas A&M staff, reported to be coach Jimbo Fisher's nephew, Cole Fisher.

On Monday, the Aggies coach commented on the postgame situation that took place on Saturday, revealing that the matter is being addressed internally following an investigation.

"We have continued to look into an unfortunate postgame incident following a hard-fought, emotional game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday," he said. "As a part of that review, I, along with Texas A&M administration, LSU and the SEC office, have been examining video of the incident as well as statements from relevant parties. I want to assure everyone that the matter has been addressed internally with my staff members, and we will continue to demand that our program conduct itself in a manner that meets the values and expectations of this great university. We look forward to continuing our season at a bowl destination."

POSTGAME | #LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and an unknown man with what appears to be an #Aggie bench credential throw punches on the field after @AggieFootball defeated @LSUfootball in 7-OT @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/H7EvCNmoIv — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 25, 2018

Glenn Guilbeau of Gannett Louisiana reported that it stemmed from Cole Fisher hitting LSU assistant Steve Kragthorpe in the pacemaker on the field after the game

"I didn't appreciate getting punched in my pacemaker," Kragthorpe said. "I'm not feeling good right now. I have no idea who the guy is. But he was wearing an A&M shirt, and I think I saw him signaling during the game. He was credentialed, so A&M should know who he is."

More angles of the incident have been uncovered by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle which appear to show the incident between Kragthorpe and Fisher, as well as Tigers defensive back John Battle punching Fisher in the side of the head

Here is LSU safety John Battle punching Cole Fisher, while Fisher and LSU staffer Kevin Faulk trade blows following Cole Fisher shoving Steve Kragthorpe: pic.twitter.com/LmJirD7POY — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 27, 2018

The SEC briefly commented on the situation on Monday, as well.

"The conference remains in contact with the participating institutions related to the reported postgame altercation between football staff members and has re-emphasized the expectations for sportsmanship before, during and after SEC athletics contests," the statement read.

It is unclear whether penalties, reprimands or suspensions will be handed out to any coaches and players involved in the incident.