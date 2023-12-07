Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. remains "undecided" about his plans for 2024, the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist told reporters Thursday. The son of Hall of Fame NFL receiver Marvin Harrison is a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft should he enter, but doing so would end his prolific NCAA career without a victory against rival Michigan or a Big Ten championship.

"I'm still undecided," Harrison said, per ESPN. "You guys know, coming into this year, I wanted to beat 'The Team Up North' [Michigan] and win a Big Ten championship. And obviously, I didn't do that this year. So I think that's a great motive to come back, if that's what I decide to do, because that's something I definitely wanted to do in my Ohio State career. Not being able to have done that yet definitely opens the door for me to come back."

Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns for Ohio State in 2023, leading the team in all categories. No other Buckeyes player had more than 576 yards.

Those figures landed Harrison First Team All-Big Ten honors for a second-straight season. He was also named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Among other accolades, Harrison is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to college football's most outstanding receiver at any position.

"I'm definitely blessed to be getting all the recognition that I am for these different awards," Harrison added. "But I think I'd trade it all for a win against The Team Up North and get to [Indianapolis] and play in the Big Ten championship."

Harrison also led the Buckeyes in receiving during the team's run to the College Football Playoff in 2022, catching 77 total passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. With another 1,000-yard campaign under his belt in 2023, he's the first player in Ohio State history to record that feat in consecutive seasons.

For his three-year Ohio State career, Harrison has caught 155 passes for a total of 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per reception.

Ohio State finished 11-1 but fell short of the College Football Playoff at No. 7 in the final CFP Rankings. The Buckeyes still have a matchup against No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas remaining. A number of Buckeyes players have entered the transfer portal since the regular season ended, including starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who was a high school teammate of Harrison.