Maryland's home game vs. Michigan State, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Maryland football program. It's the second straight Terrapins game that has been axed after it lost its game vs. No. 3 Ohio State last week.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley is among those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school announced. The second-year coach of the Terrapins tested positive Wednesday and is isolating at home.

"I am gutted for our team and for our fans," Locksley said. "This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately."

The school announced that 15 players and seven members of the staff have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days — at 14.9% population positivity rate. With so many individuals within the program testing positive, it's fair to assume that next week's game at No. 9 Indiana could be in jeopardy as well.

This is the first Michigan State game that has been canceled due to COVID-19. The Spartans will host No. 19 Northwestern next weekend.