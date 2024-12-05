Signing Day came and went Dec. 4 and was in part defined by the biggest college football recruiting flips -- which is when a player decommits from one school and nearly simultaneously joins the commitment class of another. The early signing period runs through Dec. 6, but the fireworks mostly happen on Day 1, and we sure did see a lot of action.

Here are nine big flips that deserve your attention.

Oregon: Na'eem Offord, Top247 five-star CB (No. 12 overall)

From Ohio State

Oregon: Longtime Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord flipped to Oregon to give the Ducks a high-ceiling prospect at a premium position. The Birmingham (Ala.) Parker standout is a proverbial box checker at his projected position: frame-speed combo, promising testing metrics, verified track and field athleticism, and three-phase playmaking ability, including snaps at quarterback, receiver, and in the return game.

From USC

Speaking of verified track athleticism, Myles brings that to Aggieland following his decommitment a few days ago from USC. Simply put, Myles (pictured above) owns some of the fastest track times in the entire 2025 football class, including a 10.36-second 100-meter time and a 20.84-second 200-meter rep. Myles could potentially represent a high-risk, high-reward prospect following consecutive seasons abbreviated by injury -- ankle in 2023, ACL in 2024 -- but when he is healthy, few players provide the playmaking explosiveness he delivers.

LSU: Solomon Thomas, Top247 four-star IOL (No. 43 overall)

From Florida State

Florida State rallied down the stretch leading up to National Signing Day, but longtime commit and elite offensive line prospect Solomon Thomas declared Wednesday for LSU. Acquiring the Sunshine State standout gives LSU two of the nation's top IOL prospects as Thomas joins Marion (Ark.) four-star Carius Curne.

Alabama: Derek Meadows, Top247 four-star WR (No. 46 overall)

From LSU

While success on the offensive line followed LSU into NSD, the Tigers lost an elite longtime receiver pledge in Las Vegas Bishop Gorman's Derek Meadows, who flipped to Alabama, as expected. In Meadows, Alabama's offensive staff gets a raw but nuclear athlete with a rare size-speed combination. Legitimately 6-foot-5, Meadows presents a matchup nightmare with his field-stretching ability.

Oregon: Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, Top247 four-star QB (No. 106 overall)

From Cal

One of the biggest QB risers in the class during the past few months, Sagapolutele flipped his longtime Cal commitment to Oregon as the Ducks cleaned up to finish the day atop the Big Ten recruiting rankings. Oregon fans have gotten familiar with one left-handed quarterback in Dillon Gabriel and now get to watch Sagapolutele, also a lefty, develop in Eugene.

Ohio State: Epi Sitanilei, Top247 four-star EDGE (No. 114 overall)

From UCLA

Sitanilei was one of multiple significant National Signing Day losses for UCLA, which had counted the athletic pass rusher in its class since the end of June. A top 10 overall prospect in the state of California, Sitanilei owns excellent physical tools and combine-testing athleticism to match.

South Carolina: Zavion Hardy, 247Sports' No. 1 JUCO prospect

From Mississippi State

The Gamecocks ended up winning the race for Hardy, who had been committed since Oct. 1 to Mississippi State. Hardy was a class of 2023 high school prospect and a high three-star recruit, per 247Sports, but his stop at East Mississippi Community College revealed some of the development upside we suspected. Already 6-4, 265 as a high schooler, Hardy tested quite well in a combine setting coming out of Macon (Ga.) Howard, and his time at EMCC has shown that he has begun to unlock those numbers while in pads.

Florida: Lagonza Hayward, Top247 four-star safety (No. 164 overall)

From Tennessee

Billy Napier's late-cycle charge continued with Hayward's flip from the rival Tennessee Volunteers, who committed to UT in late July before a Dec. 1 recruitment re-opening. Hayward presents options for a defensive staff because of his combination of on-field experience, including offense and special teams, and size. A three-sporter in hoops and track and field, Hayward could possibly play multiple safety roles, a modern spacebacker-esque role, or perhaps even grow into a true off-ball linebacker.

Nebraska: Cortez Mills, Top247 four-star receiver (No. 207 overall)

From Oklahoma

Mills became the Huskers' second highest-ranked signee behind only Dawson Merritt, a top 100 overall prospect in the 2025 Top247. Mills, who had been committed since July 1 to Oklahoma, played only five games this fall, but still scored six touchdowns, and that came after his monstrously productive, 1,600-yard junior campaign.

