Nebraska vs. Colorado score: Buffaloes come back from 17 down to shock No. 25 Cornhuskers

No. 25 Nebraska and Colorado renewed an old Big 12 rivalry in the form of a Big Ten-Pac-12 nonconference game. The fireworks took about three quarters to go off, but when they did, they really went off. What resulted was a wild come-from-behind victory for the Buffaloes, which battled back from 17 down to win 34-31 in overtime.

Colorado got off to a slow start, trailing Nebraska 17-0 at the half. But thanks to some excellent second-half defensive adjustments from first-year coach Mel Tucker, the Buffaloes were able to chip away at the lead by holding the Huskers to zero third-quarter points. To spark the comeback, though, Tucker also reached into his bag of tricks.

That's when the aforementioned fireworks started. Early in the fourth quarter when Colorado, down 17-7, dialed a flea-flicker in the shadow of its own goal posts. Quarterback Steven Montez hit K.D. Nixon for the 96-yard score and suddenly the Buffs were in business.

While that's the type of play that could have gotten Colorado back into the game, Nebraska responded by the time the Pac-12 sent out the tweet. On the Huskers' ensuing drive, quarterback Adrian Martinez hit Maurice Washington on a swing pass out of the backfield Washington scooting 75 yards for the touchdown. That gave Nebraska a 24-14 lead.

Still not to be outdone, though, Colorado responded with its own five-play, 75-yard drive ending with a seven-yard Jaren Mangham touchdown. All in all, the two teams scored 21 points in just over two minutes.

But the shootout didn't stop there. Colorado and Nebraska would combine for 17 more points in the final 8:30 of regulation for a total of 38 fourth-quarter points. The most exceptional, even more so than the flea flicker, was this 26-yard dime from Montez to receiver Tony Brown with under one minute remaining to tie the game at 31. Montez finished with 375 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Colorado hit a 34-yard field goal in overtime while Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong missed a 48-yarder to tie the game. In his first season in Boulder, Tucker has now recorded wins over Colorado State and Nebraska. It remains to be seen how the Buffs fare for the rest of the year, but it's hard to be disappointed in that start if you're a Colorado fan.