The Nebraska Cornhuskers begin their 2022 college football campaign on Saturday with plenty of intrigue. Nebraska finished 3-9 in 2021, creating a sense of urgency in Lincoln, and the Cornhuskers open the season with a Big Ten matchup. Nebraska faces the Northwestern Wildcats at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The 2022 Aer Lingus College Football Classic is also a rematch of a 2021 game in which Nebraska secured a lopsided victory.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cornhuskers as 11-point favorites on a neutral field. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 52 in the latest Nebraska vs. Northwestern odds.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern spread: Nebraska -11

Nebraska vs. Northwestern over/under: 52 points

Nebraska vs. Northwestern money line: Nebraska -455, Northwestern +345

NEB: The Cornhuskers outscored opponents by 63 points in 2021

NW: The Wildcats return nine offensive starters

Why Nebraska can cover

Though Nebraska and Northwestern finished with identical 3-9 records last season, a look under the hood leans in the direction of the Cornhuskers. Nebraska outscored its opponents by 63 points last season, a mark more conducive to a seven-win team, and Northwestern's underlying metrics were quite poor. The Wildcats posted a -149 point differential last season, losing the last six games of the season.

Northwestern suffered seven defeats by at least 17 points, and the Wildcats were unable to generate explosive plays on offense. Northwestern finished with only 16.6 points per game, sixth-fewest in FBS, and the Wildcats scored only 13.0 points per game in Big Ten play. Northwestern especially scuffled in the red zone, generating one of the country's worst goal-to-go conversion rates. Nebraska added talent in the transfer portal on defense and projects to be able to slow an offense that is limited on paper.

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern has revenge on its mind after a blowout loss in this matchup a season ago. The Wildcats should benefit from the shortcomings of Nebraska, including a brutal record in competitive games. The Cornhuskers became the first team in the Associated Press Poll era with nine single-digit losses in a single season in 2021.

The Cornhuskers had one of the worst special teams units in the country last season, and Nebraska produced only 13 takeaways on defense. The Cornhuskers were near the bottom of the Big Ten in sacks and overall havoc creation on defense, making life easier for Northwestern's sometimes conservative offense. The Wildcats also have a true X-factor in left tackle Peter Skoronski, who many project to be a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

