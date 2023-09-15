The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels will try to stay unbeaten when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon. UNC escaped with a 40-34 win over Appalachian State in double overtime last week after beating South Carolina in its opener. Minnesota is getting set for its first road game after beating Nebraska and Eastern Michigan at home. This is the first meeting between these programs.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. UNC is favored by 7.5 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Minnesota odds, while the over/under is set at 51 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Minnesota vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football betting lines for UNC vs. Minnesota:

North Carolina vs. Minnesota spread: North Carolina -7.5

North Carolina vs. Minnesota over/under: 51 points

North Carolina vs. Minnesota money line: North Carolina: -289, Minnesota: +231

Why North Carolina can cover

UNC survived a scare from Appalachian State last week, improving to 2-0 with a double-overtime victory. The Tar Heels were led by running back Omarion Hampton, who rushed for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns. He was named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week, picking up the slack after wide receiver Tez Walker was ruled ineligible by the NCAA.

Kobe Paysour has been the team's leading receiver without Walker in the mix, catching 15 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for 477 yards and two touchdowns through two games. North Carolina has won 15 of its last 20 home games, while Minnesota has only covered once in its last five contests.

Why Minnesota can cover

North Carolina was not impressive in its home opener, coming nowhere close to covering the 19-point spread against Appalachian State. Maye did not throw a touchdown pass, and this will be a trickier assignment for the Tar Heels' rushing attack. Minnesota's defense has allowed 16 combined points through the first two weeks of the season, beating Nebraska and Eastern Michigan.

Freshman running back Darius Taylor rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown last week, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. It was the second-most rushing yards from a freshman in team history. Minnesota is 16-7 all-time against teams from the ACC, and it has won seven of its last eight games dating back to last season. See which team to pick here.

