Notre Dame added another significant recruit to its 2023 class as four-star cornerback Christian Gray committed to the Fighting Irish live Monday on CBS Sports HQ. Gray, a student at DeSmet High School in St. Louis, picked Notre Dame over offers from Alabama, LSU, USC and Ohio State.

Listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, Gray has the size and length to quickly develop into a starter at the Power Five level on the back end. Gray ranks as the No. 159 prospect in the 247Sports rankings, including the No. 14 overall cornerback recruit. He has the talent and pedigree to be a foundational member of what is quickly becoming perhaps the greatest recruiting class in Notre Dame history, as the Fighting Irish currently rank No. 1 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle.

"Gray has the type of length and frame that you want in a cornerback," 247Sports national recruiting expert Chris Singletary wrote. "The growth potential to add weight to his frame only makes his long-term development that much more encouraging…with the growth and development that he has left physically, being a Power Five starter is in his future. Long term, he has what it takes to be a guy that has an NFL future."