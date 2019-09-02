Oklahoma already feels like home for Jalen Hurts as his second chapter starts with a bang

NORMAN, Okla. -- They came to sweat, one way or another, at No. 4 Oklahoma's sweltering season opener on Sunday.

Auditioning for the role of keeper of the OU championship flame -- and the Sooners' potential third consecutive Heisman Trophy winner -- was graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts.

No pressure, big guy.

Yup, the expectations were as high as the temperatures (mid-90s) in Gaylord Family OU Memorial Stadium. Both Hurts and alcohol made their debut in the 125-year-old structure.

One guess which of those the Sooners faithful got higher on.

As for carrying the fine crystal that is another Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff run, Hurts not only passed the test, he … well … passed. And ran. And led the way to a 42-30 win over Houston that may have blown a few minds, too.

Making his first start in 20 months, Hurts debuted at OU with a game for the ages. And by ages, we mean the 125-year history of Oklahoma football.

With 508 yards of total offense, he broke his personal record while registering the fifth-highest total in Oklahoma history, only 81 yards behind Baker Mayfield's top mark (589). His six touchdowns in a single game (three each running and passing) were a career best and tied for second behind Mayfield and Kyler Murray (seven each) in the Sooners' record book. Oh, and he's also the fifth Oklahoma quarterback to ever pass for 300+ and rush for 150+ in the same game.

The muscle car of an offense Lincoln Riley has built in two seasons at OU shows no signs of slowing down. Last year's unit gained 10 yards or more an average of 20.5 times per game. In the first half alone, the Sooners posted 19 such gains on Sunday.

Viva, Jalen!

Just a reminder: This was only the beginning of his final college season after transferring from Alabama.

More than that, in this one spectacular performance, Hurts lived up to the legacies left behind by Mayfield and Murray, the back-to-back Heisman winners.

That's not saying Oklahoma will necessarily win a fifth consecutive outright Big 12 title, advance to a third straight College Football Playoff or see Hurts follow in the footsteps of his immediate quarterback predecessors at OU.

But as of opening night? All of it seems more likely than not.

Before going further down that road, consider that since being yanked at halftime of the 2018 CFP National Championship, something profound has happened to Hurts' game.

There's lots of credit to go around -- Alabama coach Nick Saban, former offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Riley.

Hurts jumping from one championship program to lead another in his final season is rare. While Tua Tagovailoa is on a parallel title track at Bama, Hurts has a chance to make history -- winning a championship at two different places as a starting quarterback.

Sunday gave Hurts the opportunity to remind the college football world that he has a national championship ring, too. Oh, and he's also a former SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2016).

In other words, it's already been one hell of a career.

Hard to believe the Oklahoma part of it is just beginning.