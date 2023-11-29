Oklahoma has elevated analyst Seth Littrell to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator, the school announced on Wednesday. The pairing replaces Jeff Lebby, who left to take the head coaching job at Mississippi State after two seasons.

Both coordinators played for Oklahoma during Sooners coach Brent Venables' tenure as an assistant with the program. Littrell was a running back on the Sooners' national championship team in 2000. Finley played tight end next to Adrian Peterson before spending five years in the NFL.

Littrell spent seven years as head coach at North Texas, compiling a 44-44 record with five bowl games in six seasons. He has a varied offensive background with coaching stints under Mark Mangino, Mike Leach, Kevin Wilson and Larry Fedora. At UNT, Littrell's offenses oscillated between pass and run-heavy based on personnel. During his final season in 2022, with Littrell as playcaller, North Texas ranked top 40 in both passing and rushing offense.

"I'm thrilled to announce two former OU players as our new brain trust on offense," Venables said in a statement from the school. "Seth and Joe Jon are going to make an amazing duo and lead a fantastic group of offensive coaches."

Finley has primarily worked as a tight ends coach since returning to college football coaching, but added a one-year stint next to Lebby as passing game coordinator at Ole Miss. One year later, he returned to Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley. He has never worked as an offensive coordinator.

Lebby led the Sooners to the No. 4 total offense at more than 500 yards per game in his second season with the program. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel ranks No. 5 in passing offense. Continuity remains a priority as the Sooners heading into their first SEC campaign with young stars quarterback Jackson Arnold, running back Gavin Sawchuk and receiver Nic Anderson emerging.

Oklahoma also boasts the No. 7 recruiting class in 2024, led by blue-chip running back Taylor Tatum, tight end Davon Mitchell and wide receiver Zion Kearhey.