Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray beats out Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for AP Player of the Year award

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has been named the AP Player of the Year.

"It's humbling and an honor to be named AP Player of the Year, to be mentioned in the same realm as a lot of great players, a lot of hall of famers," Murray said. "It's a special deal for me and hopefully I can continue to make my family and teammates proud."

Murray beat out Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State signal caller Dwayne Haskins for the award, finishing with 39 of the 56 first-place votes. If those three names are familiar to you, it's likely because both Tagovailoa and Haskins were named Heisman Trophy finalists alongside Murray. The trio will be in New York this weekend when the Heisman will be handed out.

And, if history is any indicator, winning the AP Player of the Year award increases the odds Murray will win the Heisman as well. The award has been handed out since the 1998 season, and 14 of the last 16 winners all won the Heisman Trophy as well, including each of the previous three. The last player to win the AP Player of the Year award and not win the Heisman was Stanford's Christian McCaffrey in 2015. He finished second to Alabama's Derrick Henry in Heisman voting.

Murray led Oklahoma to a Big 12 title this season, as well as the College Football Playoff. Murray's Sooners will square off with Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama in the Orange Bowl.