Pac-12 Championship Game: Washington vs. Utah odds, picks, top predictions from advanced model on 43-23 run

There are no College Football Playoff aspirations for either of the teams playing for the 2018 Pac-12 Championship, but a spot in the Rose Bowl and a conference championship are still prestigious, so you can expect Washington and Utah to put on a show. Two elite defenses figure to be the story of the 2018 Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday at Levi's Stadium, with the Huskies favored by 4.5 and the total at 45 in the latest Washington vs. Utah odds. With the second-lowest Over-Under of the Championship Week college football schedule, you'll definitely want to check out the top Washington vs. Utah picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine before locking in your own selections.

The advanced computer simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model made some huge calls during Rivalry Week, including nailing Ohio State's outright upset of Michigan as a 4.5-point underdog. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering Championship Week on a blistering 43-23 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, it has simulated every possible play for Washington vs. Utah and revealed its top Pac-12 championship picks. We can tell you it is leaning toward the under, but it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

For the 2018 Pac-12 championship, the model knows that one of the big advantages that Washington will have is the experience of quarterback Jake Browning. Even though Browning's numbers have dropped off since his sensational sophomore season when he finished sixth in the Heisman voting, he's still an incredibly gifted player who can take over games on his own.

And this will be the fifth time that he's seen the Utes in four seasons at Washington. After losing to Utah as a freshman, he's won each of his last three starts against them, including a 354-yard, two-touchdown performance last year. The model says he'll have plenty of support, as Myles Gaskin and Washington rush for 140 yards and at least one touchdown, while the defense generates at least two turnovers.

However, that doesn't mean Utah can't keep it within the spread.

Whittingham's group is stout defensively and won't make things easy for the Huskies. The Utes are among the best in the country at getting their opponents off the field, allowing conversions on only 33.2 percent of third downs.

They've also only allowed opponents to score on 62.9 percent of trips inside the red zone, which is second best in the nation. Against Washington, even if they give up yardage, if they can get the Huskies off the field or at least buckle down when they get into the red zone, they'll have a chance to cover.

So, which side of Washington vs. Utah hits against the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine here to see the pick for this Friday Pac-12 showdown, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.