Penn State vs. Illinois odds: Expert picks, predictions from data scientist who's 8-1 on Nittany Lions' games

A Big Ten battle highlights the Friday night college football slate as the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions visit the improved Illinois Fighting Illini at 9 p.m. ET. The Lions are 27-point favorites, down from an open of 27.5. The total has moved to 61 points from an initial offering of 60. Penn State has dominated its last two opponents, Pitt and Kent State, and will look to keep its momentum going in this conference-opener. Meanwhile, Illinois will try to pull the massive upset after coming up just short of one last week against South Florida.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore, Stephen Oh, simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. Oh is coming off a week in which he went 4-1 with his spread selections and boasts an 8-1 mark over the past two years in picks for or against the Nittany Lions.

Oh improved on his Penn State record last week when he recommended backing the Lions as a 35-point favorite against Kent State. They rolled to a 63-10 victory, covering the number with plenty of room to spare.

Oh knows in his senior year, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley appears headed toward contention for the Heisman Trophy while setting plenty of school records along the way. He accounted for five total touchdowns in last week's blowout of Kent State. In doing so, he became the program's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 24. He also joined Michael Robinson as the only other Penn State signal-caller to surpass 1,000 rushing yards.

Penn State's defense has also clamped down. It has allowed an opening-drive touchdown the last two games before tightening up the rest of the way. Kent State crossed midfield twice after its first-quarter score and was held to just 221 total yards. The Flashes gained only 41 rushing yards on 37 carries.

Just because Penn State has been hot doesn't mean it will cover a huge number against an Illinois (2-1) club that is noted for being a stubborn home underdog.

One such instance came last week in a 25-19 home loss to South Florida as a 14-point dog. The Illini dominated most of the way and held a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Bulls mounted a late rally.

Illinois exhibited a powerful running game that piled up 212 yards, led by Mike Epstein's 113 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Freshman quarterback M.J. Rivers threw for 168 yards while hitting on 20 of 29 passes.

