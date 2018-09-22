Washington State vs. USC odds, line: Picks and predictions by proven model on 31-16 roll

The USC Trojans, mired in a rare two-game losing streak, will attempt to return to their winning ways on Friday when they host the Washington State Cougars at 10:30 p.m. ET. Coming off back-to-back losses to Stanford and Texas in which they managed a mere 17 points combined, the Trojans will likely try to engage in a high-scoring affair against the Cougars' air raid passing attack. The Trojans are favored by 4.5 points, down from an open of 5.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped from 51.5 to 51. USC is -195 on the money line (risk $195 to win $100), while Washington State is +167 (risk $100 to win $167). Before you make any USC vs. Washington State picks, you need to check out what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the last three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors. It made some huge calls in Week 3 of the 2018 season as well, nailing BYU against the spread (+23.5) and on the money line (+950) against Wisconsin, as well as LSU against the spread (+10) and on the money line (+315) at Auburn.

It finished the week a blistering 31-16 against the spread overall and nailed 10 of its 13 top-ranked picks. Anybody following it finished way, way up.

Now, the model has simulated Washington State vs. USC 10,000 times to produce strong against-the-spread and over-under picks. We can tell you the under hits in 59 percent of simulations, but the model also has generated a point-spread selection that hits over 50 percent of the time. This pick is available only at SportsLine.

The computer model has factored in Washington State's early season schedule in which it has outscored opponents 131-43. The Cougars beat Wyoming 41-19 in the opener before pitching a 31-0 shutout of San Jose State. Last week, Washington State gave up a season-high 23 to against Eastern Washington, but still won by five touchdowns.

Against the Trojans' unrelenting defense, Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew must be pinpoint accurate. Last week against the Eagles, he was nothing short of sensational, completing 45 passes in 57 attempts and racking up 470 yards and two scores. He already has hit the 1,200-yard plateau in only three games. He's also among FBS leaders in touchdown passes with eight.

Just because Washington State has been electric thus far doesn't mean they'll stay within the spread on Friday.

The Trojans may be just 1-2, but they've faced one of the toughest schedules in the nation. After handing UNLV its lone loss this season, they went on the road and fell 17-3 to Stanford and 37-14 to Texas. Freshman QB J.T. Daniels has improved in each game, however, including throwing for season-bests 322 yards on 62.5 percent passing last Saturday against the Longhorns.

And Washington State's passing attack is certainly explosive, but USC has allowed just 171 yards through the air per game, against solid competition.

Washington State edged USC 30-27 last season, while the Trojans rolled 44-17 in Pullman in 2014. These teams last played in L.A. in 2013, a narrow 10-7 Cougars' win. Prior to that, the Trojans won eight straight. They haven't lost a home game since 2015.

Who wins Washington State vs. USC? And which side covers over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the computer model that has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.