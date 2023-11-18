Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders exited Friday's 56-14 loss to Washington State near the midway point in the second quarter with an unspecified injury. Sanders was seen heading to the locker room following the Buffaloes' sixth offensive possession of the night.

Sanders was previously hurt during a strip-sack on the Buffaloes' second offensive possession, which Washington State DE Brennan Jackson returned 40 yards the other way for a touchdown. Sanders was replaced for one possession by backup quarterback Ryan Staub before returning.

Sanders then led a three-play, 49-yard drive that was capped with a 45-yard touchdown pass to two-way star Travis Hunter. On the touchdown pass, Sanders broke the Colorado single-season passing record, surpassing Sefo Liufau's mark of 3,200 yards set in 2014.

Sanders returned to the field at the start of the third quarter in street clothes. He finished the game 6 of 10 passing for 86 yards and the score to Hunter. However, he was sacked four times, perpetuating a common theme throughout the season.

Colorado started the season 3-0 but has now dropped seven of its last eight games in Year 1 of the Deion Sanders era. Though the Buffaloes have been eliminated from bowl contention, Washington State has a chance to clinch a postseason berth next weekend against No. 5 Washington.