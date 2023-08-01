Five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart announced his commitment to South Carolina on Tuesday. Stewart, who made the announcement on social media, chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State, Miami, Georgia and Maryland, with the Buckeyes presenting the biggest competition.

Stewart is the highest-ranked commit in South Carolina's 2024 class and the second straight five-star to pledge to Shane Beamer and Co. Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor signed with the Gamecocks during the 2023 cycle. He ranks as the No. 13 prospect nationally and No. 3 edge rusher. A product of Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C., Stewart took official visits to Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and South Carolina in June, ending the month with the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Stewart had 16 sacks in 2022 while helping lead Friendship to a DCSAA Class AA state championship. With Stewart's commitment, South Carolina's class climbs from No. 24 to No. 16 in 247Sports' Team Composite recruiting rankings.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn, who provided a detailed evaluation of Stewart, is high on his potential.

High level athlete who can rush passer or drop into coverage. Productive with double digit sacks as a junior. Offers position flexibility as edge or outside linebacker. Plays edge and linebacker Friendship Collegiate and moves around. Takes some snaps with hand on ground. Is able to play low. Has lower body flexibility to dip and get around edge. Closing speed is impressive. Is physical and tackles through ball carrier. Understands how to uses hands to keep offensive tackles from engage. Takes on blocks and can locate ball carrier. Can shoot gaps and demonstrates body control to tackle in space. Consistently gets in backfield and disrupts plays. Back side pursuit is strength, especially when unblocked off edge. Has to continue to develop strength throughout frame. Has to work on technique. Relies heavily on athleticism and instinct. Shows some stack-and-shed ability but has to work to be more consistent with it. Can be impact player at Top 20 program. Early round NFL draft potential.

South Carolina stays hot in DMV

Few schools recruit the stretch of land between Maryland and Virginia better than South Carolina. Stewart is the second prospect from the Washington metropolitan area (known colloquially as the DMV: District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia) to join the Gamecocks' 2024 class.

South Carolina's top two signees in the 2023 class were DMV products, including Harbor, who starred at Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C. Four-star EDGE Desmond Umeozulu inked with the Gamecocks out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. South Carolina signed two of Washington, D.C.'s top-five prospects last cycle.