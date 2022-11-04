The SEC announced Friday that it has created a working group on event security designed to review and improve strategies to prevent crowd incursions on playing fields and courts. The working group will consist of athletics directors, event management directors and campus security personnel.

"Current Conference policies need to be reviewed and improved with a focus on addressing field and court incursions by spectators after contests," commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "The SEC's Working Group on Event Security will focus its efforts on reviewing existing policies, developing new strategies and identifying best practices to enhance crowd management and more effectively address field and court incursions at future SEC athletics events."

The goal of the group is to develop a proposal to be voted on at the league's spring meeting session in 2023.

"Providing consistent and appropriate levels of safety and security remains the common goal of SEC member institutions," Sankey said. "Our institutions remain current and vigilant in crowd control best practices and continue to work with local law enforcement to develop effective security protocols at SEC venues and we need to continue the adaptation of conference policies to address emerging realities."

The conference has had two instances of field-storming this year. A sea of Tennessee fans ran onto the field at Neyland Stadium following the Volunteers' 52-49 win over Alabama on Oct. 15. LSU fans followed suit one week later in Death Valley when the Tigers topped Ole Miss 45-20.

The SEC's current access to competition area policy states that schools are docked $50,000 for the first offense, $100,000 for a second offense and $250,000 for every other instance after that. The new policy went into effect prior to the 2015-16 school year. Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was fined $250,000 for their respective violations last month.

The members of the working group are: Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, Florida assistant athletic director for game management Bryan Flood, Mississippi State associate athletics director for event and facility management Jay Logan, Texas A&M chief of police Mike Johnson and Auburn executive director of campus safety and security Kelvin King.