Cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 who shocked the recruiting world by signing with Jackson State, announced his commitment to Colorado on Wednesday night during the first day of the early signing period. Hunter entered the transfer portal on Dec.18, one day after the Tigers lost the Celebration Bowl -- which serves as the HBCU national championship game -- to North Carolina Central.

Hunter will follow his former coach, Deion Sanders, to Boulder,. Sanders was announced as the new head coach of the Buffaloes on Dec. 3. Sanders was 27-6 in three seasons with the Tigers, including a 12-1 mark in 2022. Joining "Coach Prime" with the Buffaloes is is son, Shedeur, who was a quarterback for Jackson State.

Hunter had 19 tackles and two interceptions -- one of which was returned for a touchdown -- during his freshman campaign with Jackson State. He also added 18 catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns -- one of which was the game-tying, last-second touchdown that sent the Celebration Bowl to overtime.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder played high school football at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He initially committed to play at Florida State as a high school prospect before flipping to Jackson State on Dec. 15, 2021.