The Baylor Bears (0-1) host the No. 12 Utah Utes (1-0) in a tilt on Saturday afternoon. This is the first matchup in school history between these programs, who will both be the Big 12 starting in 2024. Utah secured a 24-11 win over Florida in Week 1. The Bears were massive 27.5-point favorites in the season opener but were stunned by Texas State in a 42-31 final. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (MCL) is out for this game. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (ACL) will reportedly miss his second straight game.

Kickoff from McLane Stadium in Waco is set for noon ET. The Utes are 7.5-point favorites in the Utah vs. Baylor odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 46.5. Before making any Baylor vs. Utah picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Utah vs. Baylor spread: Utes -7.5

Utah vs. Baylor over/under: 46.5 points

Utah vs. Baylor money line: Utes -308, Bears +247

UTAH: Covered as a 5.5-point favorite in Week 1 vs. Florida

BAY: Lost outright as a 27.5-point and -3923 money-line favorite in Week 1 vs. Texas State

Why Utah can cover

Utah's defense was flying to the ball in the win over Florida. The Utes racked up seven tackles for loss, five sacks and forced the Gators to go 1-13 on third down. Junior safety Cole Bishop is an excellent run defender who quickly diagnoses plays due to his high IQ. In Week 1, Bishop was first on the team in total tackles (11) with one sack and one forced fumble.

Junior defensive end Jonah Elliss gives the defensive front an athletic edge rusher. Elliss has the ability to quickly shed blocks and has sound play recognition skills. The Idaho native had four tackles and a team-best two sacks. Junior linebacker Levani Damuni is an instinctive defender on the second level. The Stanford transfer recorded 75 total tackles in two consecutive seasons. In the loss to Texas State, Damuni had eight total tackles.

Why Baylor can cover

Junior running back Dominic Richardson is the main option in the rushing attack for the Bears. Richardson (6'1, 206 pounds) has the size to break arm tackles and pick up extra yards. The Oklahoma native owns nimble feet and sound contact balance. On Aug. 2 versus Texas State, Richardson amassed 16 carries for 79 yards.

Senior tight end Drake Dabney is a very athletic pass-catcher within this offense. Dabney isn't afraid to go across the middle and has the quickness to torch opposing defenders. In Week 1, the Texas native led the team in receptions (6), receiving yards (101), and receiving touchdowns (2). Junior receiver Monaray Baldwin provides the Bears with a speedy downfield threat. Against Texas State, Baldwin had two catches for 47 yards. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

