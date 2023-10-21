Coming into the weekend, Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier wasn't expected to play against Navy for the rights to the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy due to a knee injury suffered in a win over Wyoming last week. Days later on Saturday, he set a program record on the first play of the second quarter with a 94-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dane Kinamon.

The previous Air Force school record was a 92-yard touchdown pass from Haaziq Daniels to Brandon Lewis on November 13, 2021 against Colorado State. The Falcons and the other service academy programs are prominent for running the football, so long touchdown passes are rare.

No. 22 Air Force is off to a 6-0 start to the season and led Navy 7-0 at halftime. Coming into the game the Falcons were riding an 11-game winning streak that dates back to the 2022 season and were one of 11 undefeated FBS teams remaining this season entering Saturday's games. Air Force has won its last three matchups against the Midshipmen.

Air Force is seeking its fourth consecutive 10-win season under longtime coach Troy Calhoun, while Navy is off to a 3-3 start under first year coach Brian Newberry. Navy during the offseason fired coach Ken Niumatalolo after he spent the previous 15 years at the helm of the Midshipmen program.