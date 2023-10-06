Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Temple Owls

Current Records: UTSA 1-3, Temple 2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Temple will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Temple Owls and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Temple might have drawn first blood against Tulsa on Thursday, but it was Tulsa who got the last laugh. Temple found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 48-26 punch to the gut against Tulsa. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Temple in their matchups with Tulsa: they've now lost three in a row.

Temple's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of E.J. Warner, who threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, and Amad Anderson Jr. who picked up 75 receiving yards. Those 269 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Warner.

The Owls weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 44 rushing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Tulsa rushed for 289.

Meanwhile, UTSA's 11-2 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They were pulverized by Tennessee 45-14 last Saturday. The over/under was set at 59 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Temple's status as the underdog is well-deserved: they've lost three of their last four matchups. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 4-0 Miami (FL). Meanwhile, UTSA's defeat last Saturday dropped their record down to 1-3.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; Temple is 1-4, while UTSA is 0-4.

Odds

UTSA is a big 13.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

