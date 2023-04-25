Hey, Atlanta Braves fans: The 2023 season is looking good, thanks to a strong start by Acüna, Riley and first baseman Matt Olson. If you're still holding on to that Freddie Freeman Braves jersey (apologies, we do not mean to throw salt in your wound), this is the perfect time to up your Braves fan gear with current players' jerseys and merch.

And with Mother's Day just around the corner, don't forget about gifts for your fave Atlanta Braves fan -- even if your favorite Braves fan is you. Relatable, for the win.

Must-Have Atlanta Braves Current Player Jerseys Featured In This Article

The Best 2023 Atlanta Braves Fan Gifts & Gear For Women

Winning or losing, the Braves have always boasted a dedicated fan base, in it through thick and thin (and thinner). Praves -- that's proud Braves fans, if you're new here -- can show just how proud they are with 2023's coolest Braves merch.

Start with your shoes. We love Foco's Braves-themed canvas sneakers. Let your cocktails do the talking at your next Braves viewing party with Sharper Image's Braves Stadium Cocktail Coasters. Or, add Ballparks: A Journey Through the Fields of the Past, Present, and Future to your coffee table book collection (or start one!).

Express Your Atlanta Braves Fandom With A Personalized Jersey

Fanatics

If you can't commit to just one Braves player or you fancy yourself your favorite part of the lineup, jump into the season with a personalized Atlanta Braves jersey.

Fanatics

Ozzie Albies, the Braves' hotshot second baseman, is the first primary second baseman to hit 100 home runs as an Atlanta Brave. No wonder his No. 1 player jersey is, well, consistently the No. 1 seller for the team. We recommend getting yours before the 26-year old makes history again and you strike out trying to land his jersey.

These Braves Hoodies Are Championship-Worthy

Spring's cooler temps may be a slow burn into summer. But on the plus side, chillier temps mean you've still got time to work on your collection of Atlanta Braves hoodies and sweatshirts.

Fanatics

Shop More Amazing Women's Braves Hoodies

Our Favorite Atlanta Braves Caps & Hats

Fanatics

If you're looking to add some personality and style to your fan 'fit, '47 Brand's statement caps are the way to go.

More Must-Have Atlanta Braves Baseball Caps

