Acuna went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

The steal was his fifth in six attempts already this season, and his third in the last three games. Acuna's been swinging a hot stick as well, and through 10 contests he's batting .310 (13-for-42) with two homers, five RBI and 10 runs while hitting exclusively in the leadoff spot for Atlanta.