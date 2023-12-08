Now that pickleball has gone from a trendy anomaly to a full blown, completely accepted sport, there are endless pickleball gear options available to get you in the game. That means stepping onto the court with a terrific pickleball paddle and leveling up your pickleball paddles, covers and balls.

If you want to play like a champion, you'll have to accessorize like one. You'll also have to learn all those wacky pickleball scoring rules. But first, start with the right gear.

No surprise, Amazon gets our top pick for stylish, practical, well-priced pickleball bags, low to high end.

The best pickleball bags and accessories online

Pickleball is now so popular, there are endless bag and accessory options. We scoured the Internet for the best pickleball gear so you can spend your time reserving a court.

Pickleball Paddle Set With Bag



Amazon

This terrific pickleball set comes with two honeycomb polymer core paddles, which are lightweight and durable, four balls (two for outdoor use and two for indoor use) and one carrying case. These soft paddles offer a comfortable grip with a light carbon fiber surface that reduces ball deflection and improves gameplay.

Why we like this pickleball paddle set:

The paddles are offered in four bright color ways.

These paddles are designed for beginners and intermediate players.

Since everything you need is included, this set is a great, inexpensive way to get started with pickleball.

Rokne Curve Classic pickleball paddles

Amazon

Level up your style with a pickleball paddle from Rokne, one of the biggest brand names in the sport. Rokne Curve Classic paddles, suitable for both men and women, are made of lightweight fiberglass and come with a comfortable 5.5-inch contoured handle. And if you get good at pickleball -- like, really good -- this racket is approved by the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) for tournament play.

Says one Amazon reviewer: "This paddle is built well, is a nice weight, I can really get on the ball with top or back spin. And it's easy to control the ball to where I want it since I don't feel like I'm choked up on the paddle as much since the handle is longer."

You can get a Rokne Curve Classic pickleball paddle for $90 at Amazon. You can add on a paddle cover for $10 more.

Why we love the Rokne Curve Classic pickleball paddle:

Rokne paddles are available in a wide range of stylish colors that look great on the court.

It has a polypropylene honeycomb core, offering an enhanced sweet spot for optimum ball control.

These paddles feature a raised edge guard to protect it against drops and other damage.

Ame and Lulu Pickeball Bag

Amazon

We've been impressed by Amazon's terrific selection of high-quality pickleball bags, sets and gear. At the top of our wish list is the Ame and Lulu Hamptons Pickleball Bag (‎17.5" x 6" x 12"). With room for paddles, balls, shoes, water bottle and accessories, this stylish canvas bag lets you step on the court with confidence (and style). As if you'd have it any other way. Find it in three color options.

Why we like the Ame and Lulu Hamptons Pickleball Bag:

This bag features enough room to hold your pre-, post- and in-game necessities.

The bag features two interior water bottle pockets.

The exterior paddle pockets keeps your paddle from getting damaged or lost.

The two interior slip pockets and interior zip pocket keep your valuables safe.

Athletico Pickleball Bag



Amazon

Featuring a padded exterior racket compartment that fits up to two paddles, easily accessed with a non-slip zipper, the Athletico Pickleball Backpack (18" x 12" x 10") is a terrific choice for players who want to keep their gear in place before and after the game.

Available in four colors with room for water bottles and gear, this bag's best feature is the zippered, fresh-air vented bottom shoe compartment, which keeps used shoes secured and away from the rest of your gear. Find it in four colorways.

Why we like the Athletico Pickleball Backpack:

The backpack style keeps your hands free.

This backpack holds up to four paddles.

A clip on mesh bag for balls is included.

Two side pockets are large enough to hold water bottles.

There is a fence hook at the top to keep your bag safe and clean while you're on the court.

Athletico Sling Crossbody Pickleball Backpack



Amazon

Currently on sale for $45 (reduced from $50), the Athletico Sling Crossbody Backpack (14" x 6" x 20") delivers major bang for the buck in all areas. Athletico has really thought of everything here from reversible, padded shoulder straps, to cleverly placed pockets and zippers that meet all your storage needs.

Why we like the Atheltico Sling Crossbody Backpack:

The padded pocket holds up to two rackets.

A hide-away fence hook allows you to hang your bag on a fence when you're on the court.

The felt-lined tech pocket keeps your phone safe.

This bag features two more side zipper pockets and an exterior mesh pocket for water bottle storage.

We like the security zip pocket featured on the bag, which keeps your wallet or valuables safe while you're on the court of traveling to play.

Pik'le'Ball Premium Pickleball Bag

Amazon

A roomy, but not bulky pickleball tote, the Pik'le'Ball Premium Pickleball Bag (‎16 "x 1" x 13") is a stylish pickleball gear tote with room for up to three paddles and offers ventilation holes to keep gear dry and cool. The top handles easily fasten together and can be hung from a fence hook (not included) and interior storage includes a zip pocket to keep your cell phone secure.

Why we like the Pik'le Ball Premium Pickleball Bag:

The exterior paddle pocket holds up to three paddles.

We like the size--big enough to hold our gear, not too big that it gets cumbersome.

The interior features three separate pockets and compartments to keep gear organized.

Amazon

Now that you've got your gear in the bag, stock up on paddle covers with this affordable cover from Cosmos. This neoprene cover comes in a pack of two and is universally sized (11.25" x 8.25") to fit most pickleball paddles.

Why we like the Cosmos Pickleball Paddle Covers:

This cover features a mesh side pocket for ball storage or accessories.

This cover keeps your paddles safe and dry.

The zipper opening makes your paddles easily accessed.

Altitude Pickleball Paddle Cover with Pocket

Amazon

Available in four charming patterns, this pickleball cover offers a convenient zipper pocket on the outside for ball or accessory storage and is water-resistant, designed to keep your paddle dry and clean all year. Get it for just $14 as an Amazon overstock deal.

Why we like this pickleball paddle cover:

We're suckers for style, and these covers are cute.

This cover is water-resistant.

We like the exterior zipper pocket, a clever way to store balls or keys.

PBAW Neoprene Pickleball Paddle Cover

Amazon

We like the design of the PBAW Pickleball Paddle Cover, which features two pockets and a fence hook for easy storage while you're in play. Available in four color choices, this paddle cover is universally sized ( 9 x 11.5") and styled.

Why we like the PBAW Pickleball Paddle Cover:

This cover features two outside pockets for key, ball and phone storage.

Neoprene is easy to clean.

Included fence hook keeps covers safe and clean while you play.

