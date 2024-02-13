Let the dynasty conversation begin after the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. The victory marked Kansas City's third championship over a five-year stretch, a feat that has been accomplished just four other times in NFL history. The latest victory came in the first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas, as the Chiefs' stars shined brightly in the City of Lights. Now, Chiefs fans everywhere can get the latest Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked up his third Super Bowl MVP award with 333 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, including the game-winner. He also rushed for 66 yards against the 49ers' No. 3 rushing defense, while Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco had 59 yards on the ground and another 33 through the air. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had just one catch for one yard in the first half, but rebounded to finish the game with game-highs in both receptions (nine) and receiving yards (93). It was a complete team effort for Kansas City, and it becoming the first team since the 2003-04 Patriots to repeat will only add fuel to the dynasty talk.

The Chiefs are the first team in 19 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and Chiefs Super Bowl gear is sure to fly off the shelves. Fanatics is a leader in college football apparel that sells everything you need to show where your loyalties lie. So if you're looking to celebrate Kansas City's Super Bowl victory on Sunday night, check out all the latest Super Bowl gear here.

Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt



Fanatics

Celebrate Kansas City's historic season and fourth-ever Super Bowl championship with this Nike t-shirt that matches the one given to the players after their win on Sunday.

The official Super Bowl t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $39.99.

Why we like the Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt

The 100% cotton shirt with screen-printed graphics makes it light and comfortable to wear



Machine washable (tumble dry low) with a classic crew-neck design

Kansas City Chiefs New Era Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Low Profile 9FIFTY Adjustable Hat

Fanatics

Chiefs fans can now commemorate the 2024 Super Bowl victory and rep their team at any time with this New Era Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Low Profile 9FIFTY Adjustable Hat just like the ones that the players and coaches donned in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The hat is available at Fanatics for $35.99.

Why we like the Kansas City Chiefs New Era Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Low Profile 9FIFTY Adjustable Hat

Adjustable design fits almost all head sizes



The commemorative graphics, matching those worn by the winning team, will help you remember a fantastic season that ended with your team being crowned Super Bowl champions

Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection Club Pullover Hoodie

Fanatics

Remember Kansas City's Super Bowl victory this winter with this Nike Super Bowl 58 pullover hoodie

This hoodie is available at Fanatics for $84.99

Why we like the Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection Club Pullover Hoodie:

Officially licensed with striking SBLVIII graphics matching those worn by the team

Midweight, suitable for moderate temperatures with a front pouch pocket

Kansas City Chiefs Funko Super Bowl LVIII Champions Fanatics Exclusive POP! Vinyl Figure Four-Pack

Fanatics

Celebrate Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl championship with this four-pack Funko set featuring Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Chris Jones

This Funko set is available at Fanatics for $79.99

Why we like the Kansas City Chiefs Funko Super Bowl LVIII Champions Fanatics Exclusive POP! Vinyl Figure Four-Pack:

The figures are depicted in their same red and white home jerseys that were worn in the Super Bowl

The four-inch tall figures are 100% vinyl with officially licensed printed graphics

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Autographed Fanatics Authentic Super Bowl LVIII Champions Riddell Speed Replica Helmet



Fanatics

Memorialize the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl triumph with this Riddell Speed replica helmet autographed by tight end Travis Kelce

This Travis Kelce autographed helmet is available at Fanatics for $849.99

Why we like the Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Autographed Fanatics Authentic Super Bowl LVIII Champions Riddell Speed Replica Helmet:

Authenticated with FanSecure technology



Features Super Bowl LVIII logo on one side and the Chiefs' logo on the other side

Kansas City Chiefs Tervis Super Bowl LVIII Champions 16oz. Classic Tumbler

Fanatics

Commemorate Kansas City's Super Bowl victory over the 49ers with this 16oz. classic tumbler

This tumbler is available at Fanatics for $22.99

Why we like the Kansas City Chiefs Tervis Super Bowl LVIII Champions 16oz. Classic Tumbler:

Double-walled, vacuum-insulated design is leak-resistant and has an easy-close lid



Keeps liquids cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 8 hours



