2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Top prospects at each position
Check out Scott White's top rookie-eligible players at each position as you get ready for your drafts.
Scott White published his Top-100 Fantasy baseball prospects column earlier this week, and if you read it, you probably noticed one thing pretty quickly: It's very heavy on pitchers and outfielders. That's not terribly surprising, given the makeup of Fantasy leagues, where at least 14 of your 23 starting players in a standard Roto league will be from one of those two positions.
Still, you may be looking for help in your deeper, Dynasty or keeper leagues at a specific position, and you just may not have found what you needed. No worries. Scott's a good man – and thorough. He doesn't just do his top-100 prospects, he goes about 30 deep at every position (plus a lot more at pitcher and outfielder, obviously). There are plenty of talented players who have to get left on the cutting room floor, so we figured we'd pick them up and put together another list.
You won't get a breakdown of every player here like you do with Scott's top-100, so you should absolutely read that list. The whole thing. Here's the link again. (Find a comfortable chair). But, if you're looking for another shortstop or catcher to grab in your deep league, here are some suggestions:
Note: Players in bold are in Scott's top-100.
Catcher
1. Francisco Mejia, CLE
2. Carson Kelly, STL
3. Keibert Ruiz, LAD
4. Jorge Alfaro, PHI
5. Chance Sisco, BAL
6. Danny Jansen, TOR
7. Zack Collins, CHW
8. Alex Jackson, ATL
9. Daulton Varsho, ARI
10. Victor Caratini, CHC
11. Sean Murphy, OAK
12. Mitch Garver, MIN
First Base
1. Ryan McMahon, COL
2. Brendan McKay, TB
3. Colin Moran, HOU
4. Pavin Smith, ARI
5. Edwin Rios, LAD
6. Bobby Bradley, CLE
7. Nick Pratto, KC
8. Pete Alonso, NYM
9. Evan White, SEA
10. Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
11. Mason Martin, PIT
12. Ronald Guzman, TEX
Second Base
1. Scott Kingery, PHI
2. Keston Hiura, MIL
3. Garrett Hampson, COL
4. Shedric Long, CIN
5. Nick Solak, NYY
6. Brandon Lowe, TB
7. Esteury Ruiz, SD
8. Luis Garcia, WAS
9. Isan Diaz, MIL
10. Vidal Brujan, TB
11. Max Schrock, OAK
12. Tyler Wade, NYY
Shortstop
1. Gleyber Torres, NYY
2. Brendan Rodgers, COL
3. Bo Bichette, TOR
4. Fernando Tatis, SS
5. Royce Lewis, MIN
6. Willy Adames, TB
7. Franklin Barreto, OAK
8. Jorge Mateo, OAK
9. Luis Urias, SD
10. Nick Gordon, MIN
11. Kevin Maitan, LAA
12. Wander Javier, MIN
Third Base
1. Nick Senzel, CIN
2. Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
3. J.P. Crawford, PHI
4. Austin Riley, ATL
5. Miguel Andujar, NYY
6. Michael Chavis, BOS
7. Christian Arroyo, SF
8. Brian Anderson, MIA
9. Lucas Erceg, MIL
10. Sheldon Neuse, WAS
11. J.D. Davis, HOU
12. Colton Welker, COL
Outfield
1. Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL
2. Eloy Jimenez, RF, CHW
3. Victor Robles, RF, WAS
4. Lewis Brinson, CF, MIL
5. Kyle Tucker, CF, HOU
6. Austin Hays, RF, BAL
7. Jesse Winker, RF, CIN
8. Alex Verdugo, CF, LAD
9. Willie Calhoun, LF, TEX
10. Luis Robert, CF, CHW
11. Juan Soto, RF, WAS
12. Taylor Trammell, LF, CIN
13. Jo Adell, LF, LAA
14. Austin Meadows, CF, PIT
15. Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA
16. Estevan Florial, CF, NYY
17. Yordan Alvarez, LF, HOU
18. Monte Harrison, CF, MIL
19. Tyler O'Neill, LF, STL
20. Chris Shaw, LF, SF
21. Jake Bauers, LF, TB
22. Jesus Sanchez, LF, TB
23. Leody Taveras, CF, TEX
24. Heliot Ramos, CF, SF
25. Yusniel Diaz, RF, LAD
26. Jahmai Jones, CF, LAA
27. Anthony Alford, LF, TOR
28. Dustin Fowler, RF, OAK
29. Christin Stewart, LF, DET
30. Jordan Luplow, RF, PIT
31. Harrison Bader, CF, STL
32. Brett Phillips, CF, MIL
33. Jose Siri, CF, CIN
34. Alex Kirilloff, RF, MIN
35. Austin Beck, CF, OAK
36. Marcus Wilson, CF, ARI
Pitcher
1. Shohei Ohtani, LAA
2. Brent Honeywell, TB
3. Michael Kopech, CHW
4. Alex Reyes, STL
5. Luiz Gohara, ATL
6. Forrest Whitley, HOU
7. Walker Buehler, LAD
8. Mitch Keller, PIT
9. Triston McKenzie, CLE
10. MacKenzie Gore, SD
11. Sixto Sanchez, PHI
12. Kyle Wright, ATL
13. A.J. Puk, OAK
14. Hunter Greene, CIN
15. Alec Hansen, CHW
16. Jack Flaherty, STL
17. Mike Soroka, ATL
18. Kolby Allard, ATL
19. Chance Adams, NYY
20. Jon Duplantier, ARI
21. Michel Baez, SD
22. Franklin Perez, DET
23. Cal Quantrill, SD
24. Brandon Woodruff, MIL
25. Corbin Burnes, MIL
26. Dylan Cease, CHW
27. Ian Anderson, ATL
28. Yadier Alvarez, LAD
29. Matt Manning, DET
30. Stephen Gonsalves, MIN
31. Adrian Morejon, SD
32. Jose De Leon, TB*
33. A.J. Minter, ATL*
34. Tyler Mahle, CIN
35. Dane Dunning, CHW
36. J.B. Bukauskas, HOU
37. Alex Faedo, DET
38. Jason Groome, BOS
39. Justus Sheffield, NYY
40. Hunter Harvey, BAL
41. Mitchell White, LAD
42. Domingo Acevedo, NYY
43. Fernando Romero, MIN
44. Max Fried, ATL*
45. Erick Fedde, WAS
46. David Paulino, HOU
47. Joey Lucchesi, SD*
48. Rogelio Armenteros, HOU*
*Relief pitcher eligible
