2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Top prospects at each position

Scott White published his Top-100 Fantasy baseball prospects column earlier this week, and if you read it, you probably noticed one thing pretty quickly: It's very heavy on pitchers and outfielders. That's not terribly surprising, given the makeup of Fantasy leagues, where at least 14 of your 23 starting players in a standard Roto league will be from one of those two positions.

Still, you may be looking for help in your deeper, Dynasty or keeper leagues at a specific position, and you just may not have found what you needed. No worries. Scott's a good man – and thorough. He doesn't just do his top-100 prospects, he goes about 30 deep at every position (plus a lot more at pitcher and outfielder, obviously). There are plenty of talented players who have to get left on the cutting room floor, so we figured we'd pick them up and put together another list.

You won't get a breakdown of every player here like you do with Scott's top-100, so you should absolutely read that list. The whole thing. Here's the link again. (Find a comfortable chair). But, if you're looking for another shortstop or catcher to grab in your deep league, here are some suggestions:

Note: Players in bold are in Scott's top-100.

Catcher



1. Francisco Mejia, CLE

2. Carson Kelly, STL

3. Keibert Ruiz, LAD

4. Jorge Alfaro, PHI

5. Chance Sisco, BAL

6. Danny Jansen, TOR

7. Zack Collins, CHW

8. Alex Jackson, ATL

9. Daulton Varsho, ARI

10. Victor Caratini, CHC

11. Sean Murphy, OAK

12. Mitch Garver, MIN

First Base

1. Ryan McMahon, COL

2. Brendan McKay, TB

3. Colin Moran, HOU

4. Pavin Smith, ARI

5. Edwin Rios, LAD

6. Bobby Bradley, CLE

7. Nick Pratto, KC

8. Pete Alonso, NYM

9. Evan White, SEA

10. Daniel Vogelbach, SEA

11. Mason Martin, PIT

12. Ronald Guzman, TEX

Second Base

1. Scott Kingery, PHI

2. Keston Hiura, MIL

3. Garrett Hampson, COL

4. Shedric Long, CIN

5. Nick Solak, NYY

6. Brandon Lowe, TB

7. Esteury Ruiz, SD

8. Luis Garcia, WAS

9. Isan Diaz, MIL

10. Vidal Brujan, TB

11. Max Schrock, OAK

12. Tyler Wade, NYY

Shortstop

1. Gleyber Torres, NYY

2. Brendan Rodgers, COL

3. Bo Bichette, TOR

4. Fernando Tatis, SS

5. Royce Lewis, MIN

6. Willy Adames, TB

7. Franklin Barreto, OAK

8. Jorge Mateo, OAK

9. Luis Urias, SD

10. Nick Gordon, MIN

11. Kevin Maitan, LAA

12. Wander Javier, MIN

Third Base

1. Nick Senzel, CIN

2. Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

3. J.P. Crawford, PHI

4. Austin Riley, ATL

5. Miguel Andujar, NYY

6. Michael Chavis, BOS

7. Christian Arroyo, SF

8. Brian Anderson, MIA

9. Lucas Erceg, MIL

10. Sheldon Neuse, WAS

11. J.D. Davis, HOU

12. Colton Welker, COL

Outfield

1. Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL

2. Eloy Jimenez, RF, CHW

3. Victor Robles, RF, WAS

4. Lewis Brinson, CF, MIL

5. Kyle Tucker, CF, HOU

6. Austin Hays, RF, BAL

7. Jesse Winker, RF, CIN

8. Alex Verdugo, CF, LAD

9. Willie Calhoun, LF, TEX

10. Luis Robert, CF, CHW

11. Juan Soto, RF, WAS

12. Taylor Trammell, LF, CIN

13. Jo Adell, LF, LAA

14. Austin Meadows, CF, PIT

15. Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA

16. Estevan Florial, CF, NYY

17. Yordan Alvarez, LF, HOU

18. Monte Harrison, CF, MIL

19. Tyler O'Neill, LF, STL

20. Chris Shaw, LF, SF

21. Jake Bauers, LF, TB

22. Jesus Sanchez, LF, TB

23. Leody Taveras, CF, TEX

24. Heliot Ramos, CF, SF

25. Yusniel Diaz, RF, LAD

26. Jahmai Jones, CF, LAA

27. Anthony Alford, LF, TOR

28. Dustin Fowler, RF, OAK

29. Christin Stewart, LF, DET

30. Jordan Luplow, RF, PIT

31. Harrison Bader, CF, STL

32. Brett Phillips, CF, MIL

33. Jose Siri, CF, CIN

34. Alex Kirilloff, RF, MIN

35. Austin Beck, CF, OAK

36. Marcus Wilson, CF, ARI

Pitcher

1. Shohei Ohtani, LAA

2. Brent Honeywell, TB

3. Michael Kopech, CHW

4. Alex Reyes, STL

5. Luiz Gohara, ATL

6. Forrest Whitley, HOU

7. Walker Buehler, LAD

8. Mitch Keller, PIT

9. Triston McKenzie, CLE

10. MacKenzie Gore, SD

11. Sixto Sanchez, PHI

12. Kyle Wright, ATL

13. A.J. Puk, OAK

14. Hunter Greene, CIN

15. Alec Hansen, CHW

16. Jack Flaherty, STL

17. Mike Soroka, ATL

18. Kolby Allard, ATL

19. Chance Adams, NYY

20. Jon Duplantier, ARI

21. Michel Baez, SD

22. Franklin Perez, DET

23. Cal Quantrill, SD

24. Brandon Woodruff, MIL

25. Corbin Burnes, MIL

26. Dylan Cease, CHW

27. Ian Anderson, ATL

28. Yadier Alvarez, LAD

29. Matt Manning, DET

30. Stephen Gonsalves, MIN

31. Adrian Morejon, SD

32. Jose De Leon, TB*

33. A.J. Minter, ATL*

34. Tyler Mahle, CIN

35. Dane Dunning, CHW

36. J.B. Bukauskas, HOU

37. Alex Faedo, DET

38. Jason Groome, BOS

39. Justus Sheffield, NYY

40. Hunter Harvey, BAL

41. Mitchell White, LAD

42. Domingo Acevedo, NYY

43. Fernando Romero, MIN

44. Max Fried, ATL*

45. Erick Fedde, WAS

46. David Paulino, HOU

47. Joey Lucchesi, SD*

48. Rogelio Armenteros, HOU*

*Relief pitcher eligible