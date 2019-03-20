2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in the middle, as Scott White's tiers show.
Tiers, for the uninitiated, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.
The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.
Below are the second base tiers for 2019. They depict a position that's lacking in top-shelf talent.
The Elite: Jose Altuve, Javier Baez^
The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Scooter Gennett, Ozzie Albies, Daniel Murphy
The Next-Best Things: Gleyber Torres, Travis Shaw, Dee Gordon^, Robinson Cano†
The Fallback Options: Brian Dozier, Jonathan Villar, Rougned Odor, Nick Senzel, Jonathan Schoop, Jeff McNeil†
The Last Resorts: DJ LeMahieu, Cesar Hernandez, Yoan Moncada, Ketel Marte Asdrubal Cabrera, Jed Lowrie
The Deep-Leaguers: Brandon Lowe, Marwin Gonzalez, Luis Urias, Ian Kinsler, Jason Kipnis
The Leftovers: Starlin Castro, Joey Wendle, Enrique Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel, Dustin Pedroia, Adam Frazier, Eduardo Nunez, Neil Walker, Ben Zobrist, Joe Panik
^:one tier lower in points leagues
†: one tier lower in categories leagues
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First Base Tiers 3.0
Today's first base is weaker than in years past, as Scott White's tiers show.
-
Catcher Tiers 3.0
Catcher is as weak as ever, but there are a couple points where it's worth the investment,...
-
Best values on CBS, Yahoo and ESPN
Heath Cummings looks at site-specific ADP for the three major Fantasy Baseball sites and breaks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Strategies for relief pitcher
The way managers are employing relief pitchers is changing, which has severely impact the depth...