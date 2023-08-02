Andres Munoz RP SEA Seattle • #75 • Age: 24 2023 Stats SV 2 ERA 2.92 WHIP 1.14 INN 24.2 BB 11 K 34 Though he wasn't traded himself, Munoz was the obvious justification for the halfway-in, halfway-out Mariners to move on from Paul Sewald. Munoz has been a closer-in-waiting dating back to when he was a teenager in the Padres organization, wielding an arsenal not unlike former Mariners closer Edwin Diaz. While it's possible manager Scott Servais eases him into the role just because he's always reluctant to anoint a true closer, time will tell that Munoz really is the only man for the job. Many thought he'd overtake Sewald from the get-go, and now that the Mariners front office has seemingly forced the issue, he could be a top-10 reliever the rest of the way.

Gregory Santos RP CHW Chi. White Sox • #60 • Age: 23 2023 Stats SV 2 ERA 2.63 WHIP 1.25 INN 51.1 BB 11 K 51 Among those inheriting the closer role because of deadline wheeling and dealing, no one compares to Munoz, but I'll use Santos as a stand-in for the others because he's actually reported to be the guy. We can only speculate for Brooks Raley and Carlos Hernandez. Hernandez of course faces the considerable hurdle of the Royals' historic futility. He simply won't get enough save chances to be worth the squeeze in most leagues. I might have preferred Raley to Santos if not for his meltdown Tuesday and the fact Adam Ottavino didn't follow David Robertson out the door. Santos also has a looming threat in Liam Hendriks, but the three-time All-Star is still building up from a forearm injury and is no sure thing when he returns.

Ronny Mauricio SS NYM N.Y. Mets • #60 • Age: 22 2023 Minors AVG .294 HR 16 SB 16 OPS .838 AB 391 K 78 In nearly 90 percent of the Mets' games so far, one of Tommy Pham and Mark Canha has patrolled left field. Both are gone now, with Pham being dealt to the Diamondbacks and Canha to the Brewers, which leaves a big gaping hole for ... no one in particular. But it just so happens that Mauricio, the prospect who Mets fans have been clamoring to see for months now, has played mostly left field at Triple-A in recent weeks. Notably, the Mets didn't call him up to fill one of the holes created at the deadline, but at this late stage of the season, it pays to wait a couple more weeks. As long as Mauricio doesn't use up his rookie eligibility this year, he has a chance to score the Mets an extra draft pick with his performance next year.

Jordan Montgomery SP TEX Texas • #52 • Age: 30 2023 Stats W-L 6-9 ERA 3.42 WHIP 1.25 INN 121 BB 35 K 108 The calculus for Montgomery is pretty simple. He was on a losing team before the trade deadline. He's on a winning team now. Of course, the latter is preferred for all pitchers, but for the high-end and low-end types, it makes less of a difference. Montgomery is about as middle-end as they come, so it's not surprising the Cardinals handed him a 6-9 record. The Rangers and their league-best offense should treat him better, particularly if he continues to go six-plus innings like in eight of his past nine starts. And in most Fantasy formats, a win remains the most valuable thing a pitcher can contribute.

Lance Lynn SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #35 • Age: 36 2023 Stats W-L 7-9 ERA 6.32 WHIP 1.43 INN 126.2 BB 46 K 151 This one involves a bit of wishcasting, but it's reasonable given the Dodgers' history of acquiring bad players and making them good. Lynn gives them more to work with than most. The 36-year-old is having a career-worst season, but not in a way that's typical for a 36-year-old. He entered his first start for his new team Tuesday with a career-best swinging-strike rate and a top-16 strikeout rate. As long as he's still capable of missing bats, there's a home for him yet, and you have to think the Dodgers' reasons for acquiring him are more sophisticated than that, even. At the very least, you can trust that they wouldn't have pinned their postseason hopes to him if they thought he would pitch to a 6.50 ERA the rest of the way.