One of the more frustrating baseball developments in recent years is that we no longer have a right to know who is and isn't closing for each team. It's not a high priority for managers to tell us. I suspect many of them don't even know.

Many closer scenarios will take weeks to settle, to the extent they ever do. The trend is toward looser bullpen designations, with the best reliever not always (but still usually) being reserved for the ninth inning.

What I'm saying is the pursuit of saves involves a lot more guesswork than it used to. And I'm here to offer my best guess, along with my degree of confidence, for every bullpen. By presenting it in terms of a "pecking order," you can also find candidates for holds, if that's a stat of import in your league.

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Scott McGough

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Felix Bautista

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Michael Fulmer, Brad Boxberger

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Kendall Graveman, Reynaldo Lopez

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Daniel Bard

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Alex Lange

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Ryan Pressly

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Scott Barlow, Aroldis Chapman

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Jimmy Herget, Carlos Estevez

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips, Daniel Hudson

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? none

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Devin Williams

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Jorge Lopez

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Adam Ottavino, David Robertson

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Trevor May

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel, Seranthony Dominguez

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? David Bednar

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Josh Hader

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos

Confidence in top guy: medium

Chances of committee: high

Who's rosterable? Peter Fairbanks, Jason Adam

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Jose Leclerc, Will Smith

Confidence in top guy: high

Chances of committee: low

Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano

Confidence in top guy: low

Chances of committee: medium

Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan