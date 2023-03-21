One of the more frustrating baseball developments in recent years is that we no longer have a right to know who is and isn't closing for each team. It's not a high priority for managers to tell us. I suspect many of them don't even know.
Many closer scenarios will take weeks to settle, to the extent they ever do. The trend is toward looser bullpen designations, with the best reliever not always (but still usually) being reserved for the ninth inning.
What I'm saying is the pursuit of saves involves a lot more guesswork than it used to. And I'm here to offer my best guess, along with my degree of confidence, for every bullpen. By presenting it in terms of a "pecking order," you can also find candidates for holds, if that's a stat of import in your league.
|Pecking order
Scott McGough ARI RP
Joe Mantiply ARI RP
Kevin Ginkel ARI RP
Miguel Castro ARI RP
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Scott McGough
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Felix Bautista
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen
|Pecking order
Michael Fulmer CHC RP
Brad Boxberger CHC RP
Brandon Hughes CHC RP
Adbert Alzolay CHC RP
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Michael Fulmer, Brad Boxberger
|Pecking order
Kendall Graveman CHW RP
Reynaldo Lopez CHW RP
Liam Hendriks CHW RP
Aaron Bummer CHW RP
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Kendall Graveman, Reynaldo Lopez
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Daniel Bard
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Alex Lange
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Pressly
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Scott Barlow, Aroldis Chapman
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Jimmy Herget, Carlos Estevez
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips, Daniel Hudson
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? none
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Jorge Lopez
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Adam Ottavino, David Robertson
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Trevor May
|Pecking order
Craig Kimbrel PHI RP
Seranthony Dominguez PHI RP
Jose Alvarado PHI RP
Gregory Soto PHI RP
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel, Seranthony Dominguez
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos
Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Peter Fairbanks, Jason Adam
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jose Leclerc, Will Smith
Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano
Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan