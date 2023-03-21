paul-sewald.jpg

One of the more frustrating baseball developments in recent years is that we no longer have a right to know who is and isn't closing for each team. It's not a high priority for managers to tell us. I suspect many of them don't even know.

Many closer scenarios will take weeks to settle, to the extent they ever do. The trend is toward looser bullpen designations, with the best reliever not always (but still usually) being reserved for the ninth inning.

What I'm saying is the pursuit of saves involves a lot more guesswork than it used to. And I'm here to offer my best guess, along with my degree of confidence, for every bullpen. By presenting it in terms of a "pecking order," you can also find candidates for holds, if that's a stat of import in your league.

Arizona Diamondbacks
Pecking order
player headshot
Scott McGough ARI RP
player headshot
Joe Mantiply ARI RP
player headshot
Kevin Ginkel ARI RP
player headshot
Jeurys Familia ARI RP
player headshot
Miguel Castro ARI RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Scott McGough

Atlanta Braves
Pecking order
player headshot
Raisel Iglesias ATL RP
player headshot
A.J. Minter ATL RP
player headshot
Joe Jimenez ATL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter

Baltimore Orioles
Pecking order
player headshot
Felix Bautista BAL RP
player headshot
Mychal Givens BAL RP
player headshot
Cionel Perez BAL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Felix Bautista

Boston Red Sox
Pecking order
player headshot
Kenley Jansen BOS RP
player headshot
John Schreiber BOS RP
player headshot
Chris Martin BOS RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Kenley Jansen

Chicago Cubs
Pecking order
player headshot
Michael Fulmer CHC RP
player headshot
Brad Boxberger CHC RP
player headshot
Brandon Hughes CHC RP
player headshot
Adbert Alzolay CHC RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Michael Fulmer, Brad Boxberger

Chicago White Sox
Pecking order
player headshot
Kendall Graveman CHW RP
player headshot
Reynaldo Lopez CHW RP
player headshot
Liam Hendriks CHW RP
player headshot
Aaron Bummer CHW RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Kendall Graveman, Reynaldo Lopez

Cincinnati Reds
Pecking order
player headshot
Alexis Diaz CIN RP
player headshot
Lucas Sims CIN RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Alexis Diaz

Cleveland Guardians
Pecking order
player headshot
Emmanuel Clase CLE RP
player headshot
James Karinchak CLE RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak

Colorado Rockies
Pecking order
player headshot
Daniel Bard COL RP
player headshot
Dinelson Lamet COL RP
player headshot
Brad Hand COL RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Daniel Bard

Detroit Tigers
Pecking order
player headshot
Alex Lange DET RP
player headshot
Jose Cisnero DET RP
player headshot
Will Vest DET RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Alex Lange

Houston Astros
Pecking order
player headshot
Ryan Pressly HOU RP
player headshot
Rafael Montero HOU RP
player headshot
Bryan Abreu HOU RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Ryan Pressly  

Kansas City Royals
Pecking order
player headshot
Scott Barlow KC RP
player headshot
Aroldis Chapman KC RP
player headshot
Dylan Coleman KC RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Scott Barlow, Aroldis Chapman

Los Angeles Angels
Pecking order
player headshot
Jimmy Herget LAA RP
player headshot
Carlos Estevez LAA RP
player headshot
Matt Moore LAA RP
player headshot
Ryan Tepera LAA RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Jimmy Herget, Carlos Estevez

Los Angeles Dodgers
Pecking order
player headshot
Evan Phillips LAD RP
player headshot
Daniel Hudson LAD RP
player headshot
Brusdar Graterol LAD RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Evan Phillips, Daniel Hudson

Miami Marlins
Pecking order
player headshot
Dylan Floro MIA RP
player headshot
Matt Barnes MIA RP
player headshot
A.J. Puk MIA RP
player headshot
Tanner Scott MIA RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? none

Milwaukee Brewers
Pecking order
player headshot
Devin Williams MIL RP
player headshot
Matt Bush MIL RP
player headshot
Peter Strzelecki MIL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Devin Williams

Minnesota Twins
Pecking order
player headshot
Jhoan Duran MIN RP
player headshot
Jorge Lopez MIN RP
player headshot
Griffin Jax MIN RP
player headshot
Caleb Thielbar MIN RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Jhoan Duran, Jorge Lopez

New York Mets
Pecking order
player headshot
Adam Ottavino NYM RP
player headshot
David Robertson NYM RP
player headshot
Brooks Raley NYM RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Adam Ottavino, David Robertson

New York Yankees
Pecking order
player headshot
Clay Holmes NYY RP
player headshot
Jonathan Loaisiga NYY RP
player headshot
Michael King NYY RP
player headshot
Wandy Peralta NYY RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Clay Holmes

Oakland Athletics
Pecking order
player headshot
Trevor May OAK RP
player headshot
Dany Jimenez OAK RP
player headshot
Zach Jackson OAK RP
player headshot
Domingo Acevedo OAK RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Trevor May

Philadelphia Phillies
Pecking order
player headshot
Craig Kimbrel PHI RP
player headshot
Seranthony Dominguez PHI RP
player headshot
Jose Alvarado PHI RP
player headshot
Gregory Soto PHI RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Craig Kimbrel, Seranthony Dominguez

Pittsburgh Pirates
Pecking order
player headshot
David Bednar PIT RP
player headshot
Duane Underwood PIT RP
player headshot
Wil Crowe PIT RP
player headshot
Chase De Jong PIT RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? David Bednar

San Diego Padres
Pecking order
player headshot
Josh Hader SD RP
player headshot
Robert Suarez SD RP
player headshot
Luis Garcia SD RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Josh Hader

San Francisco Giants
Pecking order
player headshot
Camilo Doval SF RP
player headshot
Taylor Rogers SF RP
player headshot
Tyler Rogers SF RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Camilo Doval

Seattle Mariners
Pecking order
player headshot
Paul Sewald SEA RP
player headshot
Andres Munoz SEA RP
player headshot
Diego Castillo SEA RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz

St. Louis Cardinals
Pecking order
player headshot
Ryan Helsley STL RP
player headshot
Giovanny Gallegos STL RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos

Tampa Bay Rays
Pecking order
player headshot
Peter Fairbanks TB RP
player headshot
Jason Adam TB RP
player headshot
Colin Poche TB RP

Confidence in top guy: medium
Chances of committee: high
Who's rosterable? Peter Fairbanks, Jason Adam

Texas Rangers
Pecking order
player headshot
Jose Leclerc TEX RP
player headshot
Will Smith TEX RP
player headshot
Jonathan Hernandez TEX RP
player headshot
Brock Burke TEX RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jose Leclerc, Will Smith

Toronto Blue Jays
Pecking order
player headshot
Jordan Romano TOR RP
player headshot
Erik Swanson TOR RP
player headshot
Anthony Bass TOR RP

Confidence in top guy: high
Chances of committee: low
Who's rosterable? Jordan Romano

Washington Nationals
Pecking order
player headshot
Kyle Finnegan WAS RP
player headshot
Alex Colome WAS RP
player headshot
Carl Edwards WAS RP
player headshot
Hunter Harvey WAS RP

Confidence in top guy: low
Chances of committee: medium
Who's rosterable? Kyle Finnegan