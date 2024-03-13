Tiers are a particular form of rankings that is less concerned with parsing individual players and more with denoting the biggest drop-offs. Players whose value is essentially the same are bundled together to help you prioritize which position to draft next. If the goal in a draft is to maximize the return of each pick, then a simple way to do so is to target a position that's nearing a drop-off and wait on a position that isn't. By crossing off names as you go, your path to victory should become clear.

Position Tiers 3.0: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2024, which show how the position has begun to thin out a bit, its depth mostly concentrated in the middle. There are rebound and breakout candidates to fall back on, but it's a dangerous strategy given how abruptly the talent drops off.

The First-Rounders: Bobby Witt, Trea Turner

The Also-Elite: Francisco Lindor, Elly De La Cruz^, Gunnar Henderson, Corey Seager

The Near-Elite: Bo Bichette, C.J. Abrams^, Oneil Cruz^

The Next-Best Things: Nico Hoerner, Matt McLain, Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Holliday, Dansby Swanson

The Fallback Options: J.P. Crawford†, Carlos Correa, Willy Adames, Anthony Volpe, Thairo Estrada, Trevor Story, Jackson Merrill

The Last Resorts: Tommy Edman, Vaughn Grissom, Ezequiel Tovar, Tim Anderson, Jeremy Pena

The Leftovers: Zachary Neto, Javier Baez, Jordan Lawlar, Masyn Winn, Luis Rengifo, Ezequiel Duran, Orlando Arcia, Geraldo Perdomo, Jon Berti, Amed Rosario, Brice Turang

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues