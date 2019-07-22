Brewers' Ryan Braun: Remains out Monday

Braun (back) remains out of the lineup Monday against the Reds.

Braun missed Sunday's game with back tightness. It's not clear whether or not the issue is still bothering him, as he'd been scheduled to miss Monday's contest in order to attend Tyler Skaggs' funeral. Christian Yelich slides to left field in his absence, with Eric Thames in right.

