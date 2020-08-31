Jones' contract was selected by the Angels on Monday.
Jones has yet to play above Double-A, and he doesn't seem to have conquered that level yet, as he struggled to a .234/.308/.324 slash line in a full season for Mobile last year. While he'll likely receive a handful of opportunities for the last-place Angels down the stretch, it's hard to envision him immediately stepping into a fantasy-relevant role.
