Angels' Luis Valbuena: Hits go-ahead homer while playing third base

Valbuena went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Valbuena broke a 2-2 tie with his seventh-inning blast off starter Rick Porcello. Four of Valbuena's nine home runs have come since July 3, but his playing time at first base has been usurped of late by the surging C.J. Cron. While the veteran corner infielder still managed to work his way into the lineup by playing third base in this one, don't expect that to be an everyday occurrence unless he significantly improves his .184/.263/.353 line.