Stefanic left Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers early due to a left quad strain, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The severity of Stefanic's injury is unknown, but the Angels will likely have more information following Saturday's contest. Stefanic slashed .290/.380/.355 across 71 plate appearances last season with Los Angeles and found consistent success in Triple-A as well, but his chances at making the big-league roster out of camp may take a significant hit if he's forced to miss a large portion of spring training.