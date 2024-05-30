The Angels reinstated Stefanic (quad) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Stefanic has been on the injured list all season due to a left quad strain. He began playing rehab games at rookie ball May 13 and moved to Triple-A on May 21, going 9-for-19 with six RBI in six games with the Bees. He'll remain in Salt Lake despite being fully healthy, and Jose Cisnero (shoulder) will move to the 60-day IL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Stefanic.