Stefanic was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Stefanic spent the first two months of the season on the injured list with a strained left quad but was activated in late May and placed in Triple-A. At Salt Lake City, he slashed .333/.431/.426 in 54 plate appearances and will replace Kyren Paris on the Angels' active roster. Stefanic should mix in at second base until Brandon Drury (hamstring) returns from the IL.
