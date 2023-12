Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Tuesday that Trout will not be traded this offseason, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Due to a variety of factors, it had always seemed like a long shot that Trout would be dealt, and now we can put any rumors of it to rest. The 32-year-old battled through another injury-shortened season in 2023, playing just 82 games because of a fractured hamate bone. Trout has nearly $250 million remaining on a contract that runs through 2030.