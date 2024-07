Trout (knee) will return to Los Angeles on Wednesday in order to undergo further evaluation.

Trout was removed from a rehab game with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, but the Angels were still hoping to use him as the Bees' designated hitter Wednesday. However, he will instead be looked at by team doctors in order to properly determine the severity of his latest setback. The 32-year-old has been looking to return to the Angels' lineup before the end of July, though the chances of that happening appear to be shrinking.