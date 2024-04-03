Valdez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six hits and no walks over 7.2 scoreless innings in a 2-1 loss to Toronto. He struck out five.

After issuing six walks over 4.2. innings against the Yankees on Opening Day, Valdez returned to form Tuesday against Toronto, throwing 61 of his 85 pitches for strikes while limiting hard contact. However, despite shutting the Jays out for 7.2 innings, Valdez ultimately wound up with a no-decision after Josh Hader allowed a two-run homer to Davis Schneider in the ninth. The 30-year-old Valdez will be looking for his first win of the campaign in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against the Rangers.