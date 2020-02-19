Astros' Framber Valdez: Competing for rotation spot
Astros pitching coach Brent Strom said Tuesday that Valdez is one of three legitimate candidates for the No. 5 rotation spot, along with Josh James and Austin Pruitt, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Valdez has been inconsistent -- to put it nicely -- in his stints at the major-league level and was left off the playoff roster, but he will get another chance to prove himself as a starter this spring. Strom noted that Valdez once received high praise from the best player in the game. "I never forget what (Mike) Trout said when he faced Valdez that it was some of the best stuff he'd seen in baseball." The left-handed Valdez has a couple minor-league options remaining.
More News
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Not on playoff roster•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Shifting to bullpen•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Battles command in no-decision•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Struggles against Blue Jays•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Gets another start•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Strikes out eight in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...