McCullers (forearm) said Tuesday that he's been throwing at 90 on back-to-back days at "high intensity" and considers himself ahead of schedule, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

A timetable for McCullers' return has never really been established, so it remains unclear when he might be available to pitch for the Astros. Nevertheless, the news is encouraging and it would appear he should progress to mound work soon. McCullers missed all of spring training with a strained forearm injury which has bothered him off and on dating back to the 2021 playoffs.