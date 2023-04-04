McCullers (forearm) said Tuesday that he's been throwing at 90 on back-to-back days at "high intensity" and considers himself ahead of schedule, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
A timetable for McCullers' return has never really been established, so it remains unclear when he might be available to pitch for the Astros. Nevertheless, the news is encouraging and it would appear he should progress to mound work soon. McCullers missed all of spring training with a strained forearm injury which has bothered him off and on dating back to the 2021 playoffs.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Heads to 15-day IL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Could begin year on 60-day IL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Says he has low-grade strain•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws again Monday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Starts up throwing program•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Still not throwing•