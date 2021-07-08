Pressly did not allow a baserunner and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Athletics.

Pressly was called upon for second consecutive game, this time to protect a one-run lead to earn his 16th save of the season. Since his only blown save chance on May 29, Pressley has turned in 14 straight appearances without allowing an earned run. In addition to being the locked in closer, Pressly has delivered a 1.46 ERA and 47 strikeouts across 37 innings on the campaign.