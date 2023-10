Fried (finger) will start Monday against the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS.

Fried finished the regular season on the injured list due to a blister on his left index finger, but the issue seems to have subsided as Atlanta prepares to begin its postseason run. Fried recently faced the Phillies on Sept. 12, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters through five innings.