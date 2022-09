Grissom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Washington, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

For the third game in a row, the rookie finds himself on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher, an indication that manager Brian Snitker views Grissom as a bench player. Orlando Arcia will pick up another start at the keystone at the expense of Grissom, who has slashed .163/.250/.163 with a 29.2 percent strikeout rate over his last 14 games.